CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,524.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,387 shares of company stock worth $2,414,009. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,917,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $83,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,844,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,605,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

