Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

