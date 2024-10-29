Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

CKHGY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.4296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

