Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

