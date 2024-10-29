Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 793,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

