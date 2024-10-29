Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 883 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

