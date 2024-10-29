Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 53,933 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,933 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 110.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,946.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in MetLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

