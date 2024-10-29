Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.