Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,043 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARB. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 302,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARB opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.