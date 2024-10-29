Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFPZF opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

