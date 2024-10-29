Canaan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,507 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 422% compared to the average volume of 1,820 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,280,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Canaan by 323.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 280,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 33.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,333 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 4.9% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 739,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canaan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,532,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Canaan has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Canaan had a negative net margin of 158.65% and a negative return on equity of 59.66%. The business had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

