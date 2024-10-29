BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.4 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.67 during trading on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.