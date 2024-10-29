Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

BPYPP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 14,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,104. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

