Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $14.07

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. Asana’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

