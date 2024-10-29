Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.2 days.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $152.76. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $143.50 and a one year high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYDGF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

