Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.2 days.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $152.76. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $143.50 and a one year high of $244.81.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on BYDGF
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- About the Markup Calculator
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.