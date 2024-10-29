Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 13,370 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $63,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NYSE BRO opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $107.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

