Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $19.86 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 88.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

