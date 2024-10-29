Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

