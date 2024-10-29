Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 2,269 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,866,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 744,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RYAN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.