Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boot Barn Stock Down 20.6 %

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $33.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,209. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $169.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.