BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$20.62 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.69.

