BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZPS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.32. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.17.

