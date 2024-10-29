BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZUT traded down 0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 21.97. 39,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,830. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 17.90 and a 1 year high of 23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 20.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.