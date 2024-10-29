BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF stock opened at 30.57 on Tuesday. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of 27.40 and a 1 year high of 31.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.89.

