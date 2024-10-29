Blast (BLAST) One Day Volume Hits $12.70 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blast has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Blast has a market cap of $180.89 million and $12.70 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.29 or 0.99169281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,601.84 or 0.98393624 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,610,959 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,604,800,521.91147 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00806357 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,270,769.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

