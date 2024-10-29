BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 49.6% in October

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKSY shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

In other news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,672.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

