Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

TSE BDT opened at C$30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.80. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.29 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

