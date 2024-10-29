Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BID Stock Performance

BID stock remained flat at $23.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. BID has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

