Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BID Stock Performance
BID stock remained flat at $23.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. BID has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.
About BID
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BID
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is a support level?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.