Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $535.38. 1,708,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $485.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

