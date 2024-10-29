Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. 100,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $235,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

