Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of BTE stock opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.71. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$6.35.
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -13.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Baytex Energy
In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,160.00. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
