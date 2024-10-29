Bay Rivers Group Sells 442 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,902. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

