Bay Rivers Group Buys 94 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 206,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

