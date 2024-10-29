Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.14. 399,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,850. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.90 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

