Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AECOM were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AECOM by 451.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

AECOM Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ACM opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98. AECOM has a one year low of $74.52 and a one year high of $108.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

