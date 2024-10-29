Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 709 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

