Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VPU stock opened at $174.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $126.18 and a 52 week high of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

