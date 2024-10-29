Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $972,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,585,000 after purchasing an additional 109,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DGRO opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.