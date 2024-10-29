Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3,786.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,985,000 after buying an additional 1,698,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,703 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,613,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182,943.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

