Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 77 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after purchasing an additional 788,735 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,149,000 after buying an additional 688,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,167,000 after buying an additional 346,720 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.03.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

