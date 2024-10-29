Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

