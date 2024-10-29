Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

