Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $449,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FDVV opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.