Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.