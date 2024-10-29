Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

