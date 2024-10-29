Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BTDPY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDPY

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.