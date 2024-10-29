Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of BTDPY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDPY
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.