Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bankinter Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNIY opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

