Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 54.0% in October

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,280,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 99.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mayport LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

