Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,119,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 2,663,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.8 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $5.59 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.