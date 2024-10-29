Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,026 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.